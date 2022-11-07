Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeSportArsenal back on top after Gabriel goal at Chelsea
Sport

Arsenal back on top after Gabriel goal at Chelsea

admin
By admin
0
53


Arsenal Gabriel Chelsea

Soccer Football – Premier League – Chelsea v Arsenal – Stamford Bridge, London, Britain – November 6, 2022 Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

LONDON-A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points and left a second-best Blues side languishing in seventh, 13 points behind.

Mikel Arteta’s side pressed hard and moved the ball at pace so that Chelsea was often squeezed into their own half.

But despite their superiority, Arsenal was profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and BenWhite missing chances against Graham Potter’s side.

But they enjoyed 56% possession and had 14 shots to Chelsea’s five.

Chelsea’s best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea has earned just two points from their last four league matches and has lost two in succession after last week’s 4-1 drubbing by Potter’s former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
EXPLAINED What Are US Midterm Elections And Will They Be A Game Changer For Joe Biden
Next article
Numerology: How to Create Powerful Signature For More Luck in Life
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Arsenal back on top after Gabriel goal at Chelsea

admin
By admin
0
53


Arsenal Gabriel Chelsea

Soccer Football – Premier League – Chelsea v Arsenal – Stamford Bridge, London, Britain – November 6, 2022 Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

LONDON-A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points and left a second-best Blues side languishing in seventh, 13 points behind.

Mikel Arteta’s side pressed hard and moved the ball at pace so that Chelsea was often squeezed into their own half.

But despite their superiority, Arsenal was profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and BenWhite missing chances against Graham Potter’s side.

But they enjoyed 56% possession and had 14 shots to Chelsea’s five.

Chelsea’s best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea has earned just two points from their last four league matches and has lost two in succession after last week’s 4-1 drubbing by Potter’s former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
EXPLAINED What Are US Midterm Elections And Will They Be A Game Changer For Joe Biden
Next article
Numerology: How to Create Powerful Signature For More Luck in Life
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677