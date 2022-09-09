Ashish Nehra Names His India Squad For Marquee Event; Leaves Out Deepak Chahar

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad selection just a week away, a lot of questions have arisen about who will make it to the Team India squad for the marquee event. Former India cricketer and pacer Ashish Nehra opined his fifteen-man squad for the upcoming tournament and his choices were not surprising at all.
Nehra’s pick of Indian openers made it clear that he would like to see KL Rahul at the top despite talks of his slow batting approach in the shortest format. “We still have a long way to go as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, so I think we will see a lot from KL Rahul in the next six games,” he said when asked to justify his selection.
Ashish Nehra names Virat Kohli at No.3 spot
The other opener will be skipper Rohit Sharma who was followed by Virat Kohli at three. Kohli had a great Asia Cup where he scored two fifties and a century. He then moved to the middle order, naming Suryakumar Yadav as a sure pick.
“SKY should be in the eleven because you then have an alternative to Rishabh Pant. You can swap the two—on 4 or 5.”
He then went on to name Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at 5 and 6, respectively. With Jadeja now nursing a knee injury, his selection looks impossible.
Ashish Nehra makes interesting picks in the bowling department
Moving onto the spinners Nehra said, “Not only Chahal and Jadeja are important, even Ravi Ashwin is also important. Even if he plays, he can make an impact,” he said while picking Chahal and Ashwin in the eleven. He then named his four pacers in Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.
“One name, however, comes in my mind and that is Mohammed Shami. Being a Test specialist, he hasn’t attracted that much focus from the selectors. And I am not saying this because I saw him up and close in Gujarat Titans.”
Ashish Nehra’s 15-man India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022:
Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda.
