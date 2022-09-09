Ashish Nehra Names His India Squad For Marquee Event; Leaves Out Deepak Chahar

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad selection just a week away, a lot of questions have arisen about who will make it to the Team India squad for the marquee event. Former India cricketer and pacer Ashish Nehra opined his fifteen-man squad for the upcoming tournament and his choices were not surprising at all.

Nehra’s pick of Indian openers made it clear that he would like to see KL Rahul at the top despite talks of his slow batting approach in the shortest format. “We still have a long way to go as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, so I think we will see a lot from KL Rahul in the next six games,” he said when asked to justify his selection.