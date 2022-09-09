Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Went Back To His Main Skill And Allowed Ball To Swing

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the reasons behind India’s win over Afghanistan in their final Super Four match of this year’s Asia Cup. KL Rahul’s team won by a huge margin of 101 runs against Mohammad Nabi’s team at the Dubai International Stadium.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying that the Indian pacer returned to his major strength and let the ball swing against Afghanistan on Thursday. Kumar took five wickets and broke the backbone of the Afghan batting order.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Virat Kohli and stand-in skipper KL Rahul gave India a brilliant start after being called to bat first. Kohli broke his international century drought with a brilliant century that helped India post 212 runs in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Allowed Ball To Swing – Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his YouTube channel. The Former Pakistan bowler said the Indian bowler bowled exceptionally that day and returned to his primary skill of allowing the ball to swing.

“Bhuvi bowled really well. When the pressure was reduced a bit, he went back to his main skill and allowed the ball to swing. So well done Bhuvi. It has been a great day for you,” said Akhtar.

Wherever I Was bowling, I Was Getting Wickets – Kumar

Kumar also commented on his spell after the game, saying that today was his day and the ball swung a lot. The Indian pacer continued that wherever he bowled, ended up getting wickets.

“It was my day as I was getting the wickets (in the power play). If you look at the white ball, it doesn’t swing much, but it did swing a lot today. I think wherever I was bowling, I was getting wickets,” said Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked completely different against Afghanistan, bowling four of his overs in the first seven overs. He ends up with figures of 5/4 and that’s the confidence bowler gets when he’s not under pressure. With this Five wicket haul, he became the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20i format and registered his career-best figures.

