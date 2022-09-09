Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Should Continue Batting At No.3 Spot

Virat Kohli’s break has done wonders for him, reckons Pujara

Echoing the same thought, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara opined Pujara said in a show with ESPNcricinfo, “Well, when you speak to him it looked like he was able to cut down the outside noise but I mean I’ve gone through some of it, I know that it’s not easy to cut it down completely. So back of your mind, no matter how much ever you try, it still plays on your mind and I think he has been fighting that.”

Pujara further added, “He has said that he has been trying to fight that but now I don’t think he should be worried about anything else now uh since he’s he has scored this hundred. But yeah it hasn’t been easy. He has gone through a tough time but I think this break of five or six weeks that he took helped him a lot I think. He said does this before the Asia Cup started that he needed that break and I think it has done wonders.”

Robin Uthappa urges fans and critics to end the debate

Speaking on the same lines former India international and current Chennai Super Kings player, Robin Uthappa thus believes that one should stop this discussion of his batting number.

“He’s a master at that position so I think this game was a lot more about confidence than about whether he will open the batting or should he open the batting. So I think that we should just stop that whole conversation of him opening the batting or not. He should be at No. 3,” said Uthappa in the same show.