Asia Cup 2022: We Want To Win Trophy To Bring Smile Back On Faces Of Flood-Affected Pakistanis

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed he wants to win the Asia Cup to bring back smiles on the faces of Pakistani people, who have been affected by one of the worst floods in the history of their country. In a note published on the Pakistan Cricket Board website (PCB), Shadab said that the Pakistan side did not lose confidence despite a loss against India in the opener of the tournament, which shows the strength of the side.

“Due to the unprecedented weather conditions, one-third of Pakistan is currently underwater. Since we’re away from our beloved homeland, watching the devastating calamity from afar makes it even more painful for us. We would like to win this tournament to bring lively smiles back on the faces of the people affected by the flood,” the player said.

Shadab Khan wants Pakistan to establish itself as a ‘Champion Side’

Explaining what makes a champion side, Shadab said that Pakistan needs to win the tournament to be called a champion side. Pakistan is slated to face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played on Sunday, 11 September.