Monday, October 17, 2022
Ateneo, Adamson carve out impressive V-League debuts

Ateneo used a late fourth set surge to turn back San Beda, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena, Sunday.

Down by seven points in the fourth frame, 15-22, Amil Pacinio scored two points in a 7-0 blast that tied it all up at 22, before coming through once again with two straight points as a three-man Ateneo wall denied Kevin Montemayor up top for the win.

Pacinio finished with a game-high 17 points on 15 attacks and two kill blocks to go along with 14 excellent receptions and six digs to lead the Katipunan-based spikers’ winning debut.

Matthew Salarzon scored 13 points while Ken Batas and Jett Gopio had nine and eight points, respectively.

“It was our first time to experience such a tight game,” said Ateneo coach Timothy Sto. Tomas. “It’s also a revelation on my end that I saw that my players had [tough character] in them.”

Meanwhile, decorated coach George Pascua guided Adamson to a 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 25-16 win over College of St. Benilde, which made his return to collegiate men’s coaching a smashing one.

Pascua, who is also the coach of PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League, last coached a men’s volleyball team back in 2016 when he was still at Far Eastern University.

The Falcons were faulty from the service area, which helped doom them in the third set.

