Ateneo, Adamson carve out impressive V-League debuts

Ateneo used a late fourth set surge to turn back San Beda, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena, Sunday.

Down by seven points in the fourth frame, 15-22, Amil Pacinio scored two points in a 7-0 blast that tied it all up at 22, before coming through once again with two straight points as a three-man Ateneo wall denied Kevin Montemayor up top for the win.

Pacinio finished with a game-high 17 points on 15 attacks and two kill blocks to go along with 14 excellent receptions and six digs to lead the Katipunan-based spikers’ winning debut.

Matthew Salarzon scored 13 points while Ken Batas and Jett Gopio had nine and eight points, respectively.

“It was our first time to experience such a tight game,” said Ateneo coach Timothy Sto. Tomas. “It’s also a revelation on my end that I saw that my players had [tough character] in them.”

Meanwhile, decorated coach George Pascua guided Adamson to a 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 25-16 win over College of St. Benilde, which made his return to collegiate men’s coaching a smashing one.

Pascua, who is also the coach of PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League, last coached a men’s volleyball team back in 2016 when he was still at Far Eastern University.

The Falcons were faulty from the service area, which helped doom them in the third set.

Read Next