Ateneo’s Faith Nisperos, NU’s Nico Almendras cop V-League MVP plums

MANILA, Philippines — National University standout Nico Almendras and Ateneo star Faith Nisperos were crowned Most Valuable Players of the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

Almendras, who also won the MVP award in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, and Nisperos took home the men’s and women’s 1st Best Outside Hitter awards, respectively.

The Bulldogs also received awards in the men’s division are the trio of Michaelo Buddin (2nd Best Outside Hitter), Obed Mukaba (2nd Best Middle Blocker), and Joshua Retamar (Best Setter).

However, NU failed to complete a finals sweep as University of Santo Tomas overcame a 0-2 set deficit, hacking out a 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12 win in Game 2.

Completing the cast are Blue Eagles’ Jettlee Gopio (1st Best Middle Blocker) and Ken Batas (Best Opposite Hitter); and John Phillip Pepito (Best Libero) of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Over at the distaff side, Ateneo’s Vanie Gandler bagged the 2nd Best Outside Hitter award while Roma Doromal nabbed the Best Libero plum to join Nisperos in the Mythical Team.

College of St. Benilde’s twin towers of Zamantha Nolasco and Michelle Gamit got the 1st and 2nd Best Middle Blocker awards, respectively, while the Adamson University pair of Trisha Tubu and Louie Romero bagged the Best Opposite Hitter and Best Setter plums.

Read Next