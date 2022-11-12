Auditions for World Cup spots heat up with Chile friendlies

The latest pair of friendly matches of the national women’s football team will not only be another chance for the Philippines to hone its skills but will also provide opportunities for players to audition for spots in the team for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“Obviously, the players are fighting for spots both in the starting lineup and the squad for the World Cup, so every time we get together is of vital importance,” coach Alen Stajcic said as the Filipinas face host Chile at 6 a.m. on Sunday (Manila time) in Vina del Mar.

Playing for the first time since being drawn in Group A with New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland, the national side faces another tough opposition in the Chilean squad that will use the two matches as preparation for the inter-confederation playoff slated February.

Chile needs a win over either Senegal or Haiti to qualify for women’s football’s biggest showpiece.

The Filipinas are a month removed from playing two friendlies against Costa Rica, but the Chile friendlies will again see themselves play an opposition with a different style of play.

And as he has always said in the past, Stajcic sees this as another chance for the Philippines to gain some progress.

“It’s just another stepping stone building for the World Cup,” he said. “We got a long way to go, we got seven or eight months left to go.”

Sarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, Quinley Quezada and Olivia McDaniel headline the 23-player squad in Chile for its latest overseas camp.

But injuries prevented Jaclyn Sawicki and Sofia Harrison from joining the team, a situation Stajcic said will give others the chance to impress the coaching staff. INQ

