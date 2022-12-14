Azkals lose to Vietnam in friendly ahead of AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippine Azkals conceded a late goal to suffer a 1-0 loss to Vietnam in a friendly match held less than a week before the start of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

New coach Josep Ferre’s debut ended in defeat after the Azkals, close to holding the contest to a draw at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, allowed Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Quyet to produce the winner against two defenders with a minute to go before the final whistle.

It was a frustrating result, at least for one Filipino player in Arnel Amita who was seen punching the ground after Van Quyet’s goal.

The match served as the only tune-up before the Philippines open its AFF campaign on Dec. 20 with an away match against Cambodia.

Ferre, who a few days ago was announced as the new man in charge, had 22 players in the Vietnamese capital for the friendly.

The Spanish mentor started captain Stephan Schrock and fellow veterans Mark Hartmann, Amani Aguinaldo, Pika Minegishi and Kenshiro Daniels along with Amita, Jhan Melliza, Kevin Hansen, Yrick Gallantes, Simen Lyngbo and Audie Menzi.

Jeff and Paul Tabinas, Sandro Reyes, Oli Bias, Cholo Bugas, Kamil Amirul, Andres Aldeguer, Jarvey Gayoso, Julian Schwarzer, Anthony Pinthus and Christian Rontini were also part of the squad in Hanoi.

Read Next