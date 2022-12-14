Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeSportAzkals lose to Vietnam in friendly ahead of AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Sport

Azkals lose to Vietnam in friendly ahead of AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

By admin
0
55


Philippine Azkals vs Vietnam in a football friendly. –VFF PHOTO

Philippine Azkals vs Vietnam in a football friendly. –VFF PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippine Azkals conceded a late goal to suffer a 1-0 loss to Vietnam in a friendly match held less than a week before the start of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

New coach Josep Ferre’s debut ended in defeat after the Azkals, close to holding the contest to a draw at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, allowed Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Quyet to produce the winner against two defenders with a minute to go before the final whistle.

It was a frustrating result, at least for one Filipino player in Arnel Amita who was seen punching the ground after Van Quyet’s goal.

The match served as the only tune-up before the Philippines open its AFF campaign on Dec. 20 with an away match against Cambodia.

Ferre, who a few days ago was announced as the new man in charge, had 22 players in the Vietnamese capital for the friendly.

The Spanish mentor started captain Stephan Schrock and fellow veterans Mark Hartmann, Amani Aguinaldo, Pika Minegishi and Kenshiro Daniels along with Amita, Jhan Melliza, Kevin Hansen, Yrick Gallantes, Simen Lyngbo and Audie Menzi.

Jeff and Paul Tabinas, Sandro Reyes, Oli Bias, Cholo Bugas, Kamil Amirul, Andres Aldeguer, Jarvey Gayoso, Julian Schwarzer, Anthony Pinthus and Christian Rontini were also part of the squad in Hanoi.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleDelhi Acid Attack: Police Arrest 3 Suspects, Kejriwal Demands Stringent Punishment
Next articlePriyanka Chahar Choudhary Requests Nimrit Kaur to Stop Targeting Her, Says Bahot Battameez Ho Jati Hai
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
55
Previous articleDelhi Acid Attack: Police Arrest 3 Suspects, Kejriwal Demands Stringent Punishment
Next articlePriyanka Chahar Choudhary Requests Nimrit Kaur to Stop Targeting Her, Says Bahot Battameez Ho Jati Hai
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677