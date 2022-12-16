Azkals’ only AFF tuneup ends in defeat

The Philippine Azkals conceded a late goal to suffer a 1-0 loss to Vietnam in a friendly match held less than a week before the start of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

New coach Josep Ferre’s debut ended in defeat after the Azkals, close to holding the contest to a draw at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, allowed Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Quyet to produce the winner against two defenders with a minute to go before the final whistle.

The Philippine women’s football team, meanwhile, wrapped up a memorable 2022 campaign on Thursday with an emphatic 9-0 win over Papua New Guinea at the Wanderers Football Park in Sydney, Australia.

Quinley Quezada had her first career hat trick while Katrina Guillou scored twice as the Filipinas dominated the team ranked two spots above them in the women’s world rankings for the second straight time.

Coach Alen Stajcic’s side won the first meeting, 5-1, last Dec. 11 at the same pitch.

“These matches [were] our 29th and 30th international in this calendar year which will wrap up a historic and monumental year for the team with so many achievements,” Stajcic said.

It was a frustrating result, at least for one Filipino player in Arnel Amita who was seen punching the ground after Van Quyet’s goal.

The match served as the only tuneup before the Philippines opens its AFF campaign on Dec. 20 with an away match against Cambodia.

Ferre, who a few days ago was announced as the new man in charge, had 22 players in the Vietnamese capital for the friendly.

