B.League: Matthew Wright in Kyoto Hannaryz’s latest loss

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter of Kyoto Hannaryz’s 81-65 defeat to Ryukyu Golden Kings in the B.League 2022-23 season on Wednesday at Okinawa Arena.

Wright joined the growing list of injured Filipinos after sustaining the injury during the first 1:17 of the game as Kyoto absorbed its fourth straight loss, sliding to a 7-12 record.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. also sat out due to a concussion he got last weekend as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins also yielded an 80-79 loss to Hiroshima Dragonflies at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Justin Baltazar was benched anew as Hiroshima won three consecutive games with an improved 15-4 card, while ending Nagoya’s four-game win streak, falling to a 14-5 card.

Wright and Parks joined Shiga Lakes’ Kiefer Ravena and Levanga Hokkaido’s Dwight Ramos, who continued to miss games due to their respective injuries

Ramos, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, missed another game as the Levanga Hokkaido (5-14) absorbed their third straight loss at the hands of Gunma Crane Thunders, 99-83, at Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

Ravena nursing a leg injury didn’t play again as the Shiga Lakes (4-15) succumbed to Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 68-59, at Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena was the lone healthy Filipino who played on Wednesday but the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed their eighth straight defeat at the hands of Shinshu Brave Warriors, 90-83, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena, though, struggled from the field with 1-of-9 shooting and finished with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal as San-En continued to reel with an 8-11 record.

Isaiah Hicks powered NeoPhoenix with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while Ryusei Sasaki chipped in 20 points and seven dimes as the NeoPhoenix haven’t got their act together since starting the season with an 8-3 card.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next