B.League: Parks’ Nagoya beats Wright, Kyoto; Kiefer scores 21 in Shiga loss

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. was scoreless in limited playing time but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins took down Kyoto Hannaryz in his first game against Matthew Wright, 85-61, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Wednesday at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Parks only tallied a rebound and an assist in his 10 minutes of action but the Diamond Dolphins earned their third straight victory to improve to a 7-2 card.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 19 points, five assists, and three boards, as Maurice Ndour chipped in 18 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. Takumi Saito fired three triples for 13 points, six assists, and six steals.

Wright poured 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals only for Kyoto’s three-game win streak to end and slid to 4-5.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos delivered 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists as Levanga Hokkaido dominated Ibaraki Robots, 93-80, to end a two-game skid and improve to 3-6 at Adastria Mito Arena.

Thirdy Ravena scattered seven points, seven assists, and three rebounds as the San-En NeoPhoenix beat the SeaHorses Mikawa for a 92-71 rout to win their third consecutive game and gain a 6-3 card at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

However, Kiefer Ravena’s 21-point explosion went for naught as Shiga Lakes (2-7) absorbed their fifth straight loss at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-63, at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington both did not play in their teams’ showdown as Hiroshima Dragonflies (7-2) ended the Ryukyu Golden Kings’ five-game winning streak, 80-73, to tally their own fifth straight victory at FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

In the B2, Kobe Paras delivered 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block off the bench as Altiri Chiba claimed their fifth straight victory after edging Koshigaya Alphas in overtime, 85-80, for an improved 7-2 record at Wing Hat Kasukabe.

Jordan Heading nailed four threes to finish with 17 points, five boards, and two assists in Nagasaki Velca’s 100-82 rout of Bambitious Nara to rise to a 6-3 record at Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Roosevelt Adams had seven points and a rebound in 12 minutes as Kagawa Five Arrows’ 92-82 win over Nishinomiya Storks to end a seven-game skid to improve to 2-7 at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Greg Slaughter had four points, three boards, and one assist in eight minutes as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka (4-5) fell to Kumamoto Volters, 87-79, at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next