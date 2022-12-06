B.League: Ray Parks helps Nagoya dominate Tomaya

MANILA, Philippines—The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins trashed the Toyama Grouses, 93-81, with help from Bobby Ray Parks in the Japan B.League on Sunday at Dolphins Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas standout sank three triples in his 13-point performance to go along with six assists and two rebounds to lift Nagoya to a 12-4 record.

Coty Clarke helped the Diamond Dolphins with 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Thirdy Ravena, though, was not too lucky, as his San-En Neophoenix succumbed to Alvark Tokyo, 82-61, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Playing off the bench, Ravena tallied 17 markers, six boards, four dimes and four steals, but those were not enough as San-En dropped to an 8-8 record.

Kyoto Hannaryz faced the same fate as they fell to the Shinsu Brave Warriors, 90-85, at Kyoto City gymnasium.

Matthew Wright registered just eight points and a steal in the loss as Kyoto dropped to a 7-9 card.

Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena sat out their team’s respective games due to ankle and leg injuries, respectively.

Levanga Hokkaido, however, emerged victorious over the Shiga Lakes, 88-84, at Hokkai Kitayell.

Jay Washington and Justine Baltazar, though not injured, were also not used by their respective squads.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings blew past Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 92-75, at Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center without Washington while the Hiroshima Dragonflies lost to Osaka Evessa, 80-75, at Ookini Arena Mishima, also without Baltazar.

In B2 action, Roosevelt Adams’s Kagawa Five Arrows could not get the job done over Kumamoto Volters as they absorbed an 81-79 loss at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Adams tallied three points, two assists and nine rebounds in the loss that put Kagawa to a 7-12 slate.

The Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka took an 83-67 beating from the Koshigaya Alphas at Koshigaya City Gymnasium.

Greg Slaughter barely contributed with a measly two-marker performance. He, however, also registered five boards, one assist, one steal and a block.

Kobe Paras was not utilized in Altiri Chiba’s 92-83 win over the Yamagata Wyverns at Chiba Port Arena.