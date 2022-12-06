Tuesday, December 6, 2022
HomeSportB.League: Ray Parks helps Nagoya dominate Tomaya
Sport

B.League: Ray Parks helps Nagoya dominate Tomaya

admin
By admin
0
54


Ray Parks Nagoya Diamond Dolphins Japan B.League

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ Ray Parks during a game against Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B.League. Photo from Nagoya Dolphins Twitter

MANILA, Philippines—The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins trashed the Toyama Grouses, 93-81, with help from Bobby Ray Parks in the Japan B.League on Sunday at Dolphins Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas standout sank three triples in his 13-point performance to go along with six assists and two rebounds to lift Nagoya to a 12-4 record.

Coty Clarke helped the Diamond Dolphins with 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Thirdy Ravena, though, was not too lucky, as his San-En Neophoenix succumbed to Alvark Tokyo, 82-61, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Playing off the bench, Ravena tallied 17 markers, six boards, four dimes and four steals, but those were not enough as San-En dropped to an 8-8 record.

Kyoto Hannaryz faced the same fate as they fell to the Shinsu Brave Warriors, 90-85, at Kyoto City gymnasium.

Matthew Wright registered just eight points and a steal in the loss as Kyoto dropped to a 7-9 card.

Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena sat out their team’s respective games due to ankle and leg injuries, respectively.

Levanga Hokkaido, however, emerged victorious over the Shiga Lakes, 88-84, at Hokkai Kitayell.

Jay Washington and Justine Baltazar, though not injured, were also not used by their respective squads.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings blew past Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 92-75, at Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center without Washington while the Hiroshima Dragonflies lost to Osaka Evessa, 80-75, at Ookini Arena Mishima, also without Baltazar.

In B2 action, Roosevelt Adams’s Kagawa Five Arrows could not get the job done over Kumamoto Volters as they absorbed an 81-79 loss at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Adams tallied three points, two assists and nine rebounds in the loss that put Kagawa to a 7-12 slate.

The Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka took an 83-67 beating from the Koshigaya Alphas at Koshigaya City Gymnasium.

Greg Slaughter barely contributed with a measly two-marker performance. He, however, also registered five boards, one assist, one steal and a block.

Kobe Paras was not utilized in Altiri Chiba’s 92-83 win over the Yamagata Wyverns at Chiba Port Arena.




Source link

Previous article
RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 103 & 104 On December 5 & 7 PM IST At Montjuic Olympic Ground
Next article
Why aluminum plants in the U.S. are far more polluting than some of their counterparts abroad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
54
Previous article
RAS vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 103 & 104 On December 5 & 7 PM IST At Montjuic Olympic Ground
Next article
Why aluminum plants in the U.S. are far more polluting than some of their counterparts abroad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677