B.League: Ray Parks, Nagoya rout Dwight Ramos’ Levanga anew

MANILA, Philippines—Bobby Ray Parks Jr. powered the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to a 112-77 drubbing of Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B. League at Dolphins Arena on Sunday.

Parks finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals for Nagoya, which also drew 27 points from Coty Clarke.

Dwight Ramos scattered 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for Levanga.

Kyoto Hannaryz continued its winning ways with an 88-64 romp of Niigata Albirex BB at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Matthew Wright was unable to match his breakout performance on Saturday but still helped deliver the goods with nine points and four steals as Kyoto stretched its streak to three games.

Wright had 16 points, three rebounds and five assists in the previous game against Niigata.

San-En NeoPhoenix trumped Osaka Evessa, 78-70, at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Thirdy Ravena was a key factor anew for San-En with 13 points, two rebounds and six assists.

His older brother Kiefer, however, was on the losing end of a huge rout as the Shiga Lakes bowed to the Chiba Jets, 90-58, at Funabishi Arena.

Kiefer finished with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a losing effort.

The teams of Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington were also victorious in their respective games but the two Filipino imports barely had any impact.

Hiroshima Dragonflies only used Baltazar for 54 seconds in their 99-95 win over Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Washington, on the other hand, did not see action in the Ryukyu Golden Kings’ convincing 77-67 victory over the Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena.

In B2 action, Kobe Paras and Roosevelt Adams went head-to-head in Altiri Chiba’s 98-88 win over Kagawa Five Arrows at Gold’s Gym Makuhari Bay Park Arena.

Paras starred in his second game for Chiba with 13 points, five blocks, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while Adams was limited to just two points and an assist in over 20 minutes of play.

Nagasaki Velca succumbed to the Nishinomiya Starks, 94-78, at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading, despite the loss, had 15 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Greg Slaughter and the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka took a blowout loss to the Fukushima Firebonds, 100-82, at Toyota Crown Arena.

The former Ginebra big man tallied just two points and four rebounds.

