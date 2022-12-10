B.League: Ray Parks, Nagoya trounce Gunma

MANILA, Philippines—Bobby Ray Parks Jr. helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins rout the Gunma Crane Thunders, 92-78, in the Japan B.League at Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium on Saturday.

Parks tallied 11 points, two rebounds and two assists as the Diamond Dolphins hiked their record to 13-4.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Thirdy Ravena’s all-around game wasn’t enough as the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 93-73, at Yokohama International Pool.

Ravena registered a near triple-double with 10 points, eight boards and seven assists for San-En, which dropped to an 8-9 slate.

Over at Yoyogi National Stadium, Matthew Wright’s Kyoto Hannaryz also succumbed to Alvark Tokyo, 86-70.

Wright finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and three steals as Kyoto dropped to 7-10 in the standings.

In Shiga Lakes’ newfound home at Shiga Daihatsu Arena, they emerged victorious against the SeaHorses Mikawa, 69-67. Kiefer Ravena missed another game for Shiga due to injury.

Dwight Ramos was also sidelined in Levanga Hokkaido’s loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 69-55, at Matsumoto City Gymnasium.

Justine Baltazar continued to look for exposure as he only played for two minutes in Hiroshima Dragonflies’ 96-63 win over Niigata Albirex BB at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

The former La Salle standout scored just two points as Hiroshima rose to 13 wins and four losses in the season.

