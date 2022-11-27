B.League: Ray Parks, Nagoya whip Shiga again as Kiefer Ravena sits out

MANILA, Philippines—Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins trounced Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes anew, 104-82, in the Japan B.League at YMIT Arena on Sunday.

Parks posted an all-around performance with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to backstop Coty Clarke’s 27-point outing for Nagoya.

Ravena did not play for the Lakes, who suffered a 98-55 beating at the hands of the Diamond Dolphins on Saturday.

Matthew Wright’s efficient shooting continued but so did Kyoto Hannaryz’s struggles against the Utsunomiya Brex, who cruised to an 81-58 victory at Brex Arena. Utsunomiya also beat Kyoto, 83-75, on Saturday.

Wright scored 12 points, sinking three of his six tries from deep, with three rebounds and six assists.

Over at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, Thirdy Ravena’s San-En Neophoenix dropped a second straight game to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 83-78.

Thirdy tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Dwight Ramos remained sidelined with an ankle injury as Levanga Hokkaido lost, 90-85 to the SunRockers Shibuya at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall. Hokkaido split its weekend series with Shibuya after winning Saturday’s encounter, 99-92.

In B2 action, Nagasaki Velca once again relied on Jordan Heading to deliver in their win against the Fukushima Firebonds, 88-80, at Shimabara Reconstruction Arena.

Heading finished with 13 points, three assists and three steals.

Roosevelt Adams also tasted victory as Kagawa Five Arrows squeaked past Nishinomiya Storks, 82-78, at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Adams served as a spark plug for Kagawa with seven points, nine boards and two assists in 19 minutes.

Kobe Paras had an off-night in Altiri Chiba’s victory over Bambitious Nara, 79-61, at ROHTO Arena Nara.

The former University of the Philippines standout finished with just four points but did collect one rebound, four assists, a steal and two blocks.

