B.League: Ray Parks, Nagoya whip Shiga again as Kiefer Ravena sits out

Ray Parks Nagoya Diamond Dolphins Japan B.League

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ Ray Parks during a game against Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B.League. Photo from Nagoya Dolphins Twitter

MANILA, Philippines—Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins trounced Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes anew, 104-82, in the Japan B.League at YMIT Arena on Sunday.

Parks posted an all-around performance with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to backstop Coty Clarke’s 27-point outing for Nagoya.

Ravena did not play for the Lakes, who suffered a 98-55 beating at the hands of the Diamond Dolphins on Saturday.

Matthew Wright’s efficient shooting continued but so did Kyoto Hannaryz’s struggles against the Utsunomiya Brex, who cruised to an 81-58 victory at Brex Arena. Utsunomiya also beat Kyoto, 83-75, on Saturday.

Wright scored 12 points, sinking three of his six tries from deep, with three rebounds and six assists.

Over at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, Thirdy Ravena’s San-En Neophoenix dropped a second straight game to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 83-78.

Thirdy tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Dwight Ramos remained sidelined with an ankle injury as Levanga Hokkaido lost, 90-85 to the SunRockers Shibuya at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall. Hokkaido split its weekend series with Shibuya after winning Saturday’s encounter, 99-92.

In B2 action, Nagasaki Velca once again relied on Jordan Heading to deliver in their win against the Fukushima Firebonds, 88-80, at Shimabara Reconstruction Arena.

Heading finished with 13 points, three assists and three steals.

Roosevelt Adams also tasted victory as Kagawa Five Arrows squeaked past Nishinomiya Storks, 82-78, at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Adams served as a spark plug for Kagawa with seven points, nine boards and two assists in 19 minutes.

Kobe Paras had an off-night in Altiri Chiba’s victory over Bambitious Nara, 79-61, at ROHTO Arena Nara.

The former University of the Philippines standout finished with just four points but did collect one rebound, four assists, a steal and two blocks.

