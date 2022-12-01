B.League: Thirdy Ravena’s big game not enough to lift San-En

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena unleashed 22 points but San-En NeoPhoenix yielded to the SunRockers Shibuya, 87-82, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Wednesday at Sumida-ku City Gymnasium.

Ravena provided the spark off the bench, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and tallying seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals but his efforts went for naught as San-En suffered its third straight defeat, sliding to an 8-6 record.

His brother Kiefer Ravena missed his second straight game due to a left leg injury as Shiga Lakes absorbed their 10th straight setback and fell to a 2-12 card after losing to Osaka Evessa, 67-62, at Edion Arena Osaka.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright delivered 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds, but committed five of the team’s 12 turnovers as the Kyoto Hannaryz succumbed to the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 81-74, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Jarrod Uthoff led the Hannaryz with 27 points and 13 boards, while Cheick Diallo got 21 points and 12 rebounds only for their team to suffer their third straight loss to 6-8.

Justine Baltazar was not fielded in Hiroshima’s third consecutive victory to rise to 11-3.

Bobby Ray Parks was limited to five points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ 70-66 loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings at Dolphins Arena.

Ryukyu, which benched Jay Washington, improved to 11-3, ending Nagoya’s three-game win streak to drop to 10-4.

Levanga Hokkaido absorbed their second straight defeat and slid to 4-10 after falling to Chiba Jets, 88-77, as they missed Dwight Ramos for the third game in a row due to a sprained right ankle.

In the second division, Greg Slaughter only had four points and two rebounds in nine minutes of action as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka fell to Kumamoto Volters, 81-79, on Monday.

The former PBA player was benched in its 74-55 blowout loss on Tuesday as their squad slid to an 8-9 record.

