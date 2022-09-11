Babar Azam After Losing Asia Cup 2022 Final To Sri Lanka

Babar Azam-led Pakistan National Cricket Team lost the Asia Cup 2022 final by 23 runs against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka National Cricket Team on Sunday, September 11, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan National Cricket Team won the toss and continued the ‘win the toss and bowl first’ tradition. Pakistan pacers were off to a brilliant start in the match as they decimated Sri Lanka’s top-order batting unit and the Dasun Shanaka-led side were reduced to 58/5.

In the end, Sri Lanka were able to post 170/6 on the board with the help of a sensational batting performance by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who scored 71 runs off 45 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. Also, Wanindu Hasaranga (36) and Dhananjaya de Silva (28) chipped in with amazing contributions.

Chasing the target, Pakistan lost wickets of out-of-form batters Babar Azam (5) and Fakhar Zaman (0) inside the first six overs and at the end of the powerplay, they were at 37/2.

However, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed batted cautiously and had a 71-run partnership in 59 balls. In the end, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and they were bowled out for 147.

Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket – Babar Azam

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Pakistan National Cricket Team skipper Babar Azam said that they dominated Sri Lanka in the first 8 overs, but the partnership between Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne turned out to be a game changer. He said:

“Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket. We dominated them for the first eight overs, but the partnership that Rajapaksa got was amazing. This was a true wicket and it is always nice playing in Dubai.”

Babar Azam further said that they didn’t bat according to their potential and in the bowling department they gave away 15-20 extra runs. Also, he admitted that the fielding of Pakistan was poor. He asserted:

“We didn’t bat according to our potential. We started well, but we gave away 15-20 extra runs and couldn’t finish well. A lot of positives for us to take. In final, the margin for mistakes is lesser. Our fielding wasn’t up to the mark and the batting couldn’t finish it off well. But Rizwan, Naseem and Nawaz were positives. Ups and downs will be there, but it would be nicer if we made lesser mistakes.”

