Bangladesh Thinking Over Mahmudullah’s Selection For T20 World Cup

Mahmudullah‘s inclusion in the T20 team for the World Cup, which will be contested in Australia in October-November, has divided Bangladesh’s selectors.

Since the start of the World Cup last year, Mahmudullah, the former national captain and player with the most appearances for Bangladesh in the shortest format, has averaged slightly over 20 in T20Is.

Mamudullah Still Has The Desire To Play: Khaled Mahmud



For the T20 series in Zimbabwe, Bangladesh rested Mahmudullah; however, Liton Das and Nurul Hasan’s ailments forced them to bring him back for the final match. He was also a member of Bangladesh’s lineup at the just-finished Asia Cup.

“Mahmudullah still has the desire to play but we did not get what we expected from him of late. But he is a match-winner and we cannot forget that, so you cannot tell no to someone like him all of a sudden,” Khaled Mahmud, the director of the Bangladesh squad, spoke to journalists following the first day of the three-day camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mahmudullah Just Like Any Other Bangladeshi Cricketer In The Team: Khaled Mahmud

Mahmud also said that while they admire Mahmudullah’s expertise, that does not guarantee the player a spot in the team.

“Certainly team is much more important than any individual and we will do what is necessary for the Bangladesh team. We cannot take a decision whimsically, because he has give service to the nation for a long time. We know everyone will not be there for all the time but we have to recognize their contribution.

“Because he is playing in this format, he is like any other cricketer. He has the experience but we are not separating on the basis of this (experience). Like Mahmudullah is important, similarly Yasir Ali is also important.

Everyone is a contracted player of the national team. We still have two days before announcing the team. I think answering now is a bit too early because he is still in the camp and he is an important part of our white-ball cricket.”

Liton and Nurul, meanwhile, are anticipated to be available for the T20 World Cup. Yasir has been sidelined owing to a back issue, while Liton was sidelined in Zimbabwe due to a hamstring ailment. Mosaddek Hossain did well in the few games he played at the Asia Cup, thus Yasir might not have it easy making the team.

