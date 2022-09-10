“Batting Second Will Give An Edge”- Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam On Toss Outcome For Finals Clash

Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, on Sunday, 11 September. Babar Azam and Co booked their finals berth after a thrilling encounter against Afghanistan. Speaking via Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) social media, the captain said that the team had gone through ups and downs in the tournament but is extremely upbeat to play in the final match.

“Toss is mattering in this Asia Cup and teams batting second have been winning. The team batting second will hold the edge,” Babar stated.

Babar Azam happy with the all-round contribution from his team

“We have played good matches, tough matches, there have been ups and downs as well. We have had good performances from different people,” the top-order batsman said.

“We are quite excited and lucky to have made it to the finals of the competition. As a captain, I feel happy with the way that my team has responded and made it to the finals. In every match, someone or the other has stepped up,” Babar further added.

The player went back to the Afghanistan game and said that he was expecting a good final match.

“The Afghanistan match was special, how close it was. I am expecting the final to be a good match,” he said.

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq believes the toss result will be inconsequential to the match outcome