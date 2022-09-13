BCCI Official On India’s Asia Cup Performance

Indian Cricket Team’s below-par performance in Asia Cup 2022 has raised a lot of eyebrows. The Men in Blue haven’t been competitive against Pakistan & Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. The team hasn’t been able to capitalize on a good start and most importantly the middle overs have hurt India.

The management hasn’t been able to find a proper middle-order batter apart from Virat Kohli. The likes of Suryakumar & Rishabh haven’t been able to live up to their expectations. The management surprised everyone by not including Dinesh Karthik in crunch matches. The veteran has been around the team since 2006 and has been an experienced campaigner.

BCCI Official on Indian Cricket Team

BCCI official stressed on India’s middle overs batting. “Yes, the Asia Cup performance was discussed. But obviously, more than problems, the focus is on solutions and what are the things that needs to be improved during the T20 World Cup.” a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

A Wake-Up Call for India

Indian Cricket Team will have to be spot on in the middle overs otherwise their campaign would get damaged. We all have seen how the game changes between 7-15 overs. Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid will have to pull a rabbit out of a hat; the batters like Hardik Pandya can be promoted up the order to up the ante.

BCCI has been dealt with a huge blow as Ravindra Jadeja is out of the tourney. He could have been the match winner as he has all the traits of a middle-order batter. It would be too early for someone like Axar Patel to fill the middle order slot. It would be quite interesting to see India’s strategy in the upcoming T20I Series against Australia which is going to commence on 20th September.

