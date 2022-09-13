Ben Stokes Eyes Ashes Revenge Against Australia After England Defeat South Africa

Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain, has outlined his objectives for the Ashes series next summer. The Three Lions have been on a fire under Stokes, winning six of the last seven Tests.

England won the three-match series 2-1 after defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the third Test on Monday, September 12 at London’s Kennington Oval.

Stokes has not forgotten England’s disastrous performance against Australia in the Ashes last year, despite their recent good form. The British team lost the five-match Test series, led at the time by Joe Root, 0-4; they also narrowly avoided defeat in the Sydney Test by one wicket.

Later this year, England and Pakistan are slated to square off in a seven-match Twenty20 International series in Karachi and Lahore.

“When you know you’ve got an Ashes coming up very soon, it’s hard not to look at it, especially with how the last Ashes trip went.”

“We’ve got to concentrate on Pakistan, then look to plan for Australia,” Stokes was quoted as saying to BBC.

“I’m excited about the Ashes next summer, especially with how we’re playing.”

‘We want to continue the form’: Ben Stokes

The Three Lions have not suffered any losses in the most basic format since Stokes took over as England’s full-time Test captain. An earlier phase of England’s history saw them having trouble picking up even a single victory.

“What we have managed to accomplish this summer is incredibly remarkable, but it is something that we are going to have to try to continue to do,” he said.

“When we travel to Pakistan, it is a completely new challenge, therefore we cannot rely on the fact that we have six out of seven games,” Ben Stokes said.

“We want to continue the form we have displayed and how we play, to walk toward the risk of what Pakistan will throw at us” Ben Stokes added.

England won the series 2-1 as a result of their outstanding four-day victory over South Africa in the third and final Test match that was contested at the Oval.

