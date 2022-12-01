Blu Boys falter again, this time vs Japan

The Philippine Blu Boys once again absorbed another setback in the Men’s Softball World Cup after bowing to Japan, 8-3, at the start of the placement round on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Blu Boys were pounded by the big bat of Kazuya Toriyama, who blasted three home runs to lead Japan’s victory in their two nations’ first meeting since the final of the Asian Men’s Softball Championship several months ago.

Toriyama’s first homer came in the first inning—a two-run shot to cap off a binge of four runs that made up for allowing the Philippines to take the early lead on Julius Diaz’s RBI single.

His second came in the bottom half of the fourth before completing an impressive day at the plate with a third four-bagger in the sixth.

It was the Philippines’ sixth defeat in as many games in the tournament as its quest for a first World Cup win in six years continues.

Its last victory in the prestigious tournament came in 2015 when it was awarded a 7-0 walkover over Indonesia, which withdrew before that World Cup edition began.

The Blu Boys have not produced an on-field win since going 3-4 in 2009 held in Saskatoon, Canada.

Next on the schedule is Denmark on Friday in a battle between two teams that have yet to score a win.

Denmark placed at the bottom of Group B with a 0-5 record.

