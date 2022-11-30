Blu Boys left to salvage pride in placement round

The Philippine Blu Boys ended their opening round assignment without a victory after a 6-1 loss to the Czech Republic in the Men’s Softball World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Pitcher Reagan Parco gave up four runs in the second inning which the Blu Boys never recovered from as they finished dead last in Group A with a 0-5 record.

The Blu Boys fell to Cuba, 3-1, and host New Zealand, 8-1, in the previous two days of the tournament held at Rosedale Park.

While the Philippine campaign is half done, the Blu Boys will still play in the placement round consisting of teams from Groups A and B that failed to reach the super round.

Vojtech Buchner’s two-run homer off Parco in that second frame set up a convincing win for the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic added two more runs in the third before the Philippines averted a shutout with a lone run in the lower half of the same inning.

Gerone Riparip singled, advanced to second after Efril Mercado walked, reached third on a fielder’s choice before touching home plate on another fielder’s choice for the second out.

