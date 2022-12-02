Blu Boys rip Danes to end long slump

The Philippine Blu Boys finally scored a victory in the Men’s Softball World Cup, ending the country’s seven-year wait after pummeling Denmark, 8-0, in five innings on Friday at Rosedale Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

A two-run homer from Denmark Bathan highlighted the Blu Boys’ early onslaught that saw them score five at the top of the first inning that became a catalyst in the Filipino batters prevailing in their second match in the placement round.

On-field victory

Melvin de Castro also homered during the fourth inning, while Leo Barredo pitched a four-hit shutout while striking out eight as the Philippines ended a streak of 18 World Cup games by winning because of the mercy rule.

The Blu Boys last won in 2015 when they were handed a 7-0 win over Indonesia after the latter’s withdrawal from the tournament held in Saskatoon, Canada.

The last on-field triumph for the Philippines was in 2009 when it went 3-4, also in Saskatoon.

Coach Apol Rosales’ squad hopes to end the campaign on a high note Saturday against South Africa.

Michael Pagkalinawan’s triple scored Mark Gaspi with one out in the first to put the Blu Boys on the board before the former reached home two batters later on a single by Jerome Bacarisas.

