BookMyShow appointed as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 131st Edition of The Durand Cup; Tickets now live

By Sneha Pandey:-

The local organizing committee of the 131st Durand Cup football tournament today announced BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, as their exclusive ticketing partners and fans can now purchase tickets on the platform. The Durand Cup is Asia’s longest running football tournament and this year, will feature 20 teams, up from 16 last year, including all 11 teams of India’s top division Indian Super League (ISL).

Scheduled between August 16th – September 18th , 2022, it is also set to be played in three states for the very first time, with Guwahati and Imphal also hosting 10 group stage games each, along with Kolkata as the third city.

This is good news for football fans all over the country as until the previous year, the prevailing pandemic situation restricted fan entry at the stadiums.

Fans can book their tickets to all the league stage games of the 131st Durand Cup exclusively on www.bookmyshow.com.

Commenting on the development, Lt. Gen. K.K. Repswal, SM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Organising Committee, said,“Football is what it is because of the fans and it gives us great satisfaction and a sense of relief as well, that the Durand Cup will finally be played in front of packed stadia after a pandemic induced hiatus, last year. A holistic entertainment platform like BookMyShow is just what is needed in today’s day and age to ensure smooth ticketing operations for a tournament of this scale and we are happy that we will be able to provide spectators with a premium ticketing service such as this. We call all fans to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment and join us in making the 131st Durand edition a rip-roaring success.”

Commenting on BookMyShow being the exclusive ticketing partner for the prestigious tournament, Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “The upcoming 131st Durand Cup 2022 edition, marks an iconic event in the world of football in India, with fans across the country eagerly waiting for this tournament especially with the pandemic now behind us. BookMyShow is delighted to be associated with the historic and prestigious Durand Cup as their exclusive ticketing partner in what will certainly be an exciting month for avid football fans across the country. Let the Games begin!”

The 131st edition will host 20 teams playing 47 matches across 5 venues to compete for the three glittering Durand Cup trophies, another novelty of the tournament.

Last year’s winners FC Goa and last year’s runner-up and local giants Mohammedan Sporting Club, kickstart the tournament at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 16th.

The VYBK, also popularly known as the Saltlake stadium, will host a total of 10 league matches followed by most of the seven knockout matches, including the semi-finals and the Grand Finale.

Teams representing the Indian Super League at The Durand Cup include ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, Northeast United and Odisha FC. The I-League’s representation will be carried out by Mohammedan Sporting, NEROCA FC, Rajasthan United FC, TRAU FC and Sudeva FC of Delhi, while Army Green, Army Red, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy will represent the Services in the tournament.