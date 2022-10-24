Boss Emong new Silver Cup champion

Driven relentlessly in the homestretch by ace Jeffril Zarate, Boss Emong responded with vigor to mow down speedball Sky Shot in the final three strides to win by close to head and rule the rich Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup at Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

The seasoned gray charger, after playing catch-up all throughout the 1,800-meter race, dug deep into his reserves under torrid whipping from Zarate to win in thrilling style in an impressive one-minute and 51 seconds broken down in 13’-22’-23-24’-27’.

The result was actually determined via a photo, but Zarate knew even before it was made official that they had dethroned Super Swerte by saluting the gallery after the wild finish.

A windfall

Big Lagoon, under Kelvin Abobo, was third another length behind with Super Swerte, last year’s champion, checking in a badly beaten fourth with JB Guce on the saddle.

The win was worth a cool P2.4 million for the handlers of the Dance City out of Chica Una progeny as he added another win to his seething rivalry with Super Swerte.

With Boss Emong racing wide and settling in fourth early, Super Swerte actually needed less ground to cover in trailing Sky Shot only to fail to keep in step with the eventual winner at the far turn. INQ

