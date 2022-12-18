Boss Emong, Super Swerte renew rivalry     

Ten tough chargers battle it out Sunday for local horseracing’s richest purse and possibly most prestigious title when the Philracom’s Presidential Gold Cup is flagged off at MetroTurf in Malvar, Batangas.

The rivalry between Boss Emong and Super Swerte will also be renewed in the 2,000-meter race, even as Sky Shot, who lost this race via a disqualification last year, returns for some unfinished business for the right to take home the P6 million top prize and be included in the roster of past champions.

Jeffryl Zarate steers Boss Emong, a talented speedball who knows how to finish, while the decorated JB Guce partners Super Swerte, a stayer who could find this type of race to his liking, especially if Boss Emong fails to set a clear, easy pace.

Sky Shot, who the Philracom said benefitted from Boss Emong’s infraction under Ferdinand Raquel last year, will be looking to improve on what turned into a third place finish under JOL Siego this time.

Meanwhile, 2020 champion Pangalusian Island will be feted in a simple trot around the track before post time Sunday as the racing industry pays tribute to one of its most resilient champions who won the Gold Cup on his third try.

