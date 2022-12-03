Brazilian coach tapped for PH beach volleyball teams

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has added a new coach to call the shots for the country’s beach volleyball program.

PNVF President Ramon “Tots” Suzara confirmed they have acquired the commitment of Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai to coach the Philippines’ beach volleyball squads.

“Coach Joao’s arrival is a big boost to the national beach volleyball in as much the same way as Coach Jorge is to the volleyball teams,” said Suzara.

Kiodai went straight to work after arriving in the country on Tuesday, preparing the national team for their Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures stint happening at Subic Bay San Court from December 8 to 11.

The new mentor has vast experience under his belt, having coached Iran and Azerbaijan’s national teams.

His first test will be coaching the national team against Singapore in an exhibition match on Monday.

