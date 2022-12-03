Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeSportBrazilian coach tapped for PH beach volleyball teams
Sport

Brazilian coach tapped for PH beach volleyball teams

admin
By admin
0
51


BRALIAN coach Joao Luciano Kiodai (sixth from left) pose with the men’s national team—(from left) James Buytrago, Ranran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia, assistant coach Jason Gabales, head coach Rhovyl Verayo, strength and conditioning coach John Paulo Agir, Pol Gringo Salavador and Anthony Lemuel Arbasto Jr.

Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai (sixth from left) poses with the men’s national team. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has added a new coach to call the shots for the country’s beach volleyball program.

PNVF President Ramon “Tots” Suzara confirmed they have acquired the commitment of Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai to coach the Philippines’ beach volleyball squads.

“Coach Joao’s arrival is a big boost to the national beach volleyball in as much the same way as Coach Jorge is to the volleyball teams,” said Suzara.

Kiodai went straight to work after arriving in the country on Tuesday, preparing the national team for their Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures stint happening at Subic Bay San Court from December 8 to 11.

The new mentor has vast experience under his belt, having coached Iran and Azerbaijan’s national teams.

His first test will be coaching the national team against Singapore in an exhibition match on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Canada To Allow Family Members Of Open Work Permit Holders To Take Up Jobs What It Means For Indians
Next article
Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
51
Previous article
Canada To Allow Family Members Of Open Work Permit Holders To Take Up Jobs What It Means For Indians
Next article
Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677