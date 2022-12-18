Caloocan lass in wire-to-wire criterium win     

Maritanya Krog wasn’t born yet when her grandfather, Luis Lucas, raced on the savage routes of the defunct Marlboro Tour in the 80s. But just seeing the old photos and newspaper clippings were enough to encourage her.

Brought up in a family with a deep cycling pedigree, the 13-year-old from Caloocan City cut loose early and held on to the lead all the way to the finish to rule the girls’ criterium race of the Philippine Sports Commission Batang Pinoy National Championships in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

Krog, whose parents Marita and Edward also rode for the national team in their prime, easily seized the gold medal in the under-13 division in 37 minutes and 43.5 seconds after speedily circling the course for 30 minutes capped by an additional three laps.

Runs in the family

“Almost all of us in the family are cyclists. It has become my inspiration to reach my dream of racing internationally,’’ said Krog, the younger sister of Rex Krog, a junior Asian championship silver medalist, and former national team rider, Mathilda.

After just two laps, Krog didn’t waste time in breaking away from the field and sustained the pace that left Maria Louisse Alejado of Iloilo (39:12) and Jhanah Abella of Calapan City (39:16) to settle for the silver and bronze.

“It’s a good feeling. I used to win in smaller races, but not in a big race such as this one,’’ said Krog, a ninth grader from Baesa High School.

Emmanuel Arago ruled the boys’ under-13 criterium held at the Provincial Capitol Diversion Road of Ilocos Sur in 36 minutes and five seconds.

Winding up a far second was Dashel Carmona of General Santos, two minutes back, and DJ Perez of Pangasinan claimed the bronze.

The Batang Pinoy, the launch pad where weightlifting Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz kicked off her career, was revived after being shelved for three years due to the pandemic. INQ

