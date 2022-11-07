Cargo Movers, Flying Titans in crucial outings

Crowd-favorite Choco Mucho and F2 Logistics, whose semifinal aspirations in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference hang by a thread, battle different foes on Tuesday as the league plays at fabled Smart Araneta Coliseum for the first time.

Tied for fourth spot at 2-2, the Cargo Movers and import Lindsay Stalzer battle powerhouse Creamline while the Flying Titans, who are at 2-3 and out of the playoff picture at the moment, take on lightweight, also-ran UAI-Army.

The Cool Smashers, seeking to complete a Grand Slam with another title run here, and the Cargo Movers clash in the 5:30 p.m. contest, a game that Creamline would also not want to lose as it tries to stay sharp heading into the semifinals.

Choco Mucho could have it easier in the 2:30 p.m. game, as the Lady Troopers have been booted out as early as last week.

Creamline, unbeaten in five games, and the 5-1 Chery Tiggo side have already booked tickets to the playoffs, with idle Petro Gazz will stay in third at 3-1 regardless of the results on Tuesday.

That makes it pretty tight for F2 and Choco Mucho, as losses would drag them lower in the standings and give idle Cignal momentary hold of fourth spot. The HD Spikers have a 2-2 record.

Competing in a larger venue like the Big Dome could also provide a different kind of atmosphere for the country’s top players as the tournament heads into its last seven days of classification play.

Choco Mucho will be coming into the game still licking the wounds of a painful five-set defeat to Akari, which drew a league record 44 points from three-time Olympian Prisilla Rivera.

