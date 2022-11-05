Carl Tamayo begs off from Gilas in Fiba fifth window due to injury

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Tamayo is begging off from Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming fifth window of the Fiba World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers to rehab his injured right ankle during the week-long UAAP break.

The University of the Philippines star bared he will no longer be joining in the national team’s back-to-back away matches against Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

“I think I’m not 100 percent na pupunta sa Gilas at di ako makakatulong pag di ako 100 percent. Di ako confident sa sarili ko,” said Tamayo, who was scoreless in 12 minutes in UP’s 83-69 victory over University of the East on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Nararamdaman ko sa sarili ko na I need to rest and rehab. I think Gilas will understand naman,” he added.

(I think I’m not 100 percent to join Gilas and I won’t be able to help them when I’m not one hundred percent. I’m not confident in myself. I can feel that I need to rest and rehab. I think Gilas will understand.)

The top rookie in Season 84, who suffered a right ankle sprain in their first-round win over UE last October 19, said his injury is not too serious but he felt that he still needs to take time off for it to fully heal.

“One of the reasons why we, coach, decided not to join is because I may not be able to help them with my current situation,” Tamayo said in Filipino. “I was not able to join the practices because of the injuries that I need to take care of and undergo rehab.”

“My injury was not that bad. That’s why I’m still playing it just needs rehab,” he added.

The Gilas forward, who is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 17.7 minutes of play through three games in the Asian qualifiers, vows to make himself available for the sixth window in February next year in back-to-back home games against Lebanon and Jordan before the World Cup.

“Lagi naman ako open para tumulong sa Pilipinas. Ngayon lang talaga, feeling ko na alanganin yung sarili ko and I think Gilas will understand my situation,” Tamayo said.

(I’m always open to helping the country. I just feel right now that I’m not confident in myself and I think Gilas will understand my situation.)

RELATED STORIES

Read Next