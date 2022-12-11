Carleigh Frilles scores brace as Filipinas roll vs Papua New Guinea

MANILA, Philippines-The Philippine women’s football team got two goals from Carleigh Frilles and cruised to a 5-1 win over Papua New Guinea on Sunday in the first of two friendly matches between the two nations in Sydney, Australia.

Frilles produced the opener in the 29th minute before completing a brace at the hour mark to secure the Filipinas’ victory held at the training ground of Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers.

Tahnai Annis, Eva Madarang and Krysteen Serrano also found the mark for the Philippines in the match that kicked off the final set of friendlies for the calendar year.

Both teams face off again on Thursday at the same pitch before the Filipinas take a holiday break and a chance to reflect on a memorable 2022 that saw them qualify to the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time ever.

The Filipinas went ahead after Frilles scored off a pass from Jessika Cowart before Annis doubled the lead in the 38th, a scoreline that stood until the halftime whistle.

Papua New Guinea pulled one back in the 54th, but Madarang answered back two minutes later for the Philippines.

Frilles then stretched the lead in the 60th for her 11th international goal, 10 of which had been scored during friendlies held in Sydney.

