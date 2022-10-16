Carlo Biado loses in US Open Pool semis

MANILA, Philippines—Carlo Biado failed to defend his throne after getting eliminated by Spain’s Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, 11-10, in a thrilling semifinal duel at the 2022 US Open Pool Championship on Sunday (Manila time) at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.

Biado showed great resolve after trailing, 10-6, displaying nerves of steel to make it a hill-hill battle before a costly mistake on the two cut his spirited comeback short.

“I really fought back but I wasn’t favored in the last break. I overcut my two-ball attempt,” said Biado in a Facebook post.

Biado left the table open for Ruiz after he couldn’t pocket the four-ball.

FSR beats Biado!! The Spaniard ends the title defence of Carlo Biado in the match of the tournament! FSR is now the Nineball world number one 👏 #USOpenPool 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/joyGWYuWxd — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) October 15, 2022

“We weren’t given an open run in the last ball, which is unfortunate because my break was good. That’s how the game really is,” he added.

Ruiz went on to win the tournament after turning back Austria’s Max Lechner in the final, 13-10.

The 38-year-old Biado reached the semifinals after steamrolling Hsieh Chia Chen of Chinese Taipei, 10-0, on Saturday.

Two other Filipino bets fell early in the round of 16 with Lee Van Corteza falling to United Kingdom’s Chris Melling, 10-2, and Roland Garcia losing to Lechner, 10-5.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next