Sunday, November 13, 2022
Sport

Carlo Paalam wins gold in ASBC Asian championships

Philippines' Carlo Paalam reacts as he fights Britain's Galal Yafai during their men's fly (48-52kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

FILE – The Philippines’ Carlo Paalam reacts as he fights Britain’s Galal Yafai during their men’s fly (48-52kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / POOL / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino bantamweight Carlo Paalam clinched the gold medal in the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Men & Women Boxing Championships at Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Paalam, a silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, ruled the -54kg class after a 4-1 split decision win over Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the final.

Sabyrkhan, the division’s top seed in the tournament, was the silver medalist in last year’s AIBA World Boxing Championships.

Paalam’s golden feat followed a pair of podium finishes by Nesthy Petecio (women’s featherweight) and Hergie Bacyadan (women’s middleweight)

Petecio and Bacyadan took home bronze medals in their respective divisions on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Petecio, who also won silver at the Tokyo Games, lost to Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan, 5-0, in the women’s 57kg featherweight semifinal.

Bacyadan, meanwhile, Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan, 3-2, in the women’s 75kg middleweight semis.

