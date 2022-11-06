Carlos Yulo ‘disappointed’ after seventh place finish in floor at World Championships

MANILA, Philippines-Carlos Edriel Yulo settled for seventh place in the men’s floor exercise of the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England after being billed as the favorite to top the event he previously ruled globally.

The Filipino dynamo scored 13.300 in his routine, far behind eventual gold medalist Giarnni Regini-Moran of Great Brittain (14.533) and Japanese Hashimoto Daiki, the Olympic champion who claimed the silver with 14.500 points a day after asserting his mastery in the men’s all-around.

Ryosuke Doi of Japan completed the podium, clinching the bronze with a 14.266 performance.

“I am really disappointed, obviously. Yesterday was okay, I hit it. But today I had a feeling that I lost myself,” said Yulo, raring to make up for the loss on Sunday’s finale of the vault and parallel bars.

He’s the defending champion in the vault and got a silver medal in the parallel bars last year in the worlds held in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo catapulted himself to global fame when he ruled the floor exercise in 2019 Stuttgart, Germany. He also topped the qualifying round of the floor in Liverpool before skidding to seventh.

“I feel a bit down because of what happened today, but I’m going to review what I did and build my motivation again,” said Yulo, who finished eighth in the men’s all-around on Saturday.

