Monday, November 7, 2022
Sport

Carlos Yulo wins vault silver, parallel bars bronze at World Championships

Carlos Yulo vault silver world gymnastics championships

The Philippines’ Carlos Edriel Yulo celebrates on the podium with his silver medal after competing in the Men’s Vault final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Carlos Edriel Yulo relinquished his world title in men’s vault after claiming the silver in his pet event before wrapping up his campaign in the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England with a bronze medal in the parallel bars.

Ahead of the rest after averaging 14.950 in his two attempts, Yulo was suddenly beaten to the gold by Armenia’s Artur Daytyan, who tallied 15.050 following a combined jump of 15.000 and 15.100.

The 22-year-old Filipino gymnastics ace, who ruled the event last year in Kitakyushu, Japan, soared to 15.000 in his first attempt and got 14.900 on the next.

Igor Radivilov of Ukraine grabbed the bronze with an average jump of 14.733.

Carlos Yulo parallel bars bronze world championships

(From L) Second-placed Germany’s Lukas Dauser, first-placed China’s Zou Jingyuan and third-placed Philippines’ Carlos Edriel Yulo celebrate on the podium after competing in the Men’s Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Yulo’s silver performance, however, was still a refreshing sight after the Tokyo Olympian finished out of the medal podium in the men’s floor exercise, the event that catapulted him to world fame for winning it in 2019 Stuttgart, Germany.

Shortly after the vault, Yulo added a bronze to his collection in the parallel bars with a score of 15.366 behind three-time world champion and gold winner Zou Jingyuan of China (16.166) and silver medalist Lukas Dauser of Germany (15.500).

