“Catches Win Matches”- Shadab Khan Takes Responsibility For Pakistan’s Asia Cup Final Loss To Sri Lanka

Shadab Khan, an all-rounder for Pakistan, accepted responsibility for his team’s loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on September 11 in Dubai.

For one of Pakistan’s top fielders, the final of the continental championship, which Sri Lanka won by 23 runs, turned into a nightmare. Despite a strong start in the powerplay, Sri Lanka clawed back, and the Babar Azam-led team was unable to maintain the pressure.

I Let My Team Down: Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan, who had a head injury when Pakistan was fielding, missed two key catches, one of which was ultimately taken for a six in the last overs.

In a tweet, he said: “Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down.”

The Pakistan all-rounder praised players like Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah for their outstanding performances in the Asia Cup. Shadab also emphasised Mohammad Rizwan’s heroic performance, who scored the most runs in the competition.

“Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka,” he added.

During the Asia Cup final, Shadab Khan stumbled while trying to intercept an overthrow. The Pakistan physio was summoned when Shadab was injured by the ball on the side of his head. Following the required concussion check, the all-rounder appeared OK and continued to bowl his assigned number of overs.

However, Shadab, who only managed to take one wicket, lost a critical catch of Bhanuka Rajapaksa at long on just as Pakistan managed to reverse the tide in their favour. The Sri Lankan attempted to hit the ball in the air, but Shadab miscalculated its course and was unable to hold on to the catch while he was backpedalling.

After that, Shadab and Asif Ali clashed, which led to the dropping of a catch in the 19th over. On a Mohammad Hasnain delivery, Rajapaksa swiped across, causing Asif at long-on to go to his left and Shadab at deep midwicket to move to his right.

Before the ball flew out of Asif’s fingers and sailed over the rope, Shadab’s head collided with his elbow. Rajapaksa’s 71 off 45 balls helped Sri Lanka reach 170/6. Pakistan was bowled out for 147.

