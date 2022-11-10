Cebu Chooks faces tough test in Fiba 3×3 Riyadh Masters

Cebu Chooks is set to see action in one of the last major competitions of the year, the Fiba 3×3 World Tour Riyadh Masters, from November 11-12 at Formula E Track in Riyadh.

The country’s no. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo and no. 2 Brandon Ramirez lead the Cebu Chooks team reinforced by Cameroonian import Mike Nzesseu and Marcus Hammonds.

With Hammonds, Cebu Chooks has filled up its six-team roster for the season.

“Good thing Marcus has been here in the country and has been training with us,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 head trainer Chico Lanete. “Marcus is also very familiar with the local 3×3 scene, competing with numerous teams here.”

Currently the 26th ranked team in the world, Cebu Chooks will need to be at their best and more in Riyadh where the top 3×3 teams are joining.

Cebu Chooks is bracketed in Pool A where it will be facing world no. 1 UB at 1 AM on Saturday before taking on Doha of Qatar at 3:05 AM.

Ub has won four Masters tournaments so far, including the 2022 Chooks-to-Go Fiba 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters. However, the team finished seventh in Paris last month.

Meanwhile, Doha has competed in the Cebu and Paris Masters.

“We are tempering expectations for this tournament as we are currently rebuilding our Cebu team,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. “We are just hoping for a good showing for Mac and Brandon in Riyadh.”

Read Next