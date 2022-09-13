CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Cricket Associations T20

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Cricket Associations T20 match between Central Punjab 2nd XI and Sindh 2nd XI.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Details:

The 11th match of the Cricket Associations T20 will see Central Punjab 2nd XI facing off against Sindh 2nd XI on 13th September at the Iqbal Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Preview:

The Cricket Associations T20 will see its eleventh tenth of this season between Central Punjab 2nd XI and Sindh 2nd XI.

Central Punjab 2nd XI will be squaring off against Sindh 2nd XI for the first time in the eleventh match of this season of the Cricket Associations T20.

Central Punjab is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Cricket Associations T20 whereas Sindh is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table.

Central Punjab played four matches in this season of the Cricket Associations T20 where they managed to win two matches while Sindh 2nd XI also played four matches in this season where they too, won two games.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 34°C on the matchday with 53% humidity and 6 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Iqbal Stadium is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners will play a promising role in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 193 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 20 on this track.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Probable XIs:

Central Punjab 2nd XI: Abid Ali, Ali Shafiq, Asad Raza, Gauhar Hafeez, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Abdul Samad©, Mohammad Rameez, Mohammad Waheed, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rizwan Hussain, Umar Akmal(wk)

Sindh 2nd XI: Arish Ali Khan, Ammad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar©, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Majid Asghar, Mohammad Afzal(wk), Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Suleman, Shahid Mirani

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rizwan-Hussain is a right-handed batsman from Central Punjab 2nd XI. He smashed 34 runs in the last game.

Abid Ali is a right-handed batsman from Central Punjab 2nd XI who opens the innings for them.

Mohammad Suleman is a right-handed batsman from Sindh’s 2nd XI. He smacked 33 runs in the last match.

Mohammad Umar is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Sindh’s 2nd XI. He took 1 wicket in the last game.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali

Vice-Captain – Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Umar

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Team:

Keepers – Mohammad Afzal, Muhammad Akhlaq

Batsmen – Abid Ali (VC), Mohammad Suleman, Rizwan-Hussain (C)

All-rounders – Mohammad Taha-khan, Ammad Alam, Haseeb ur Rehman

Bowlers – Sohail-Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Umar

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Team:

Keepers – Mohammad Afzal, Muhammad Akhlaq

Batsmen – Abid Ali (C), Mohammad Suleman (VC), Rizwan-Hussain

All-rounders – Mohammad Taha-khan, Ammad Alam, Haseeb ur Rehman

Bowlers – Sohail-Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Irfan-Jnr

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Expert Advice:

Rizwan Hussain will be a safe captaincy choice for the small leagues. Mohammad Irfan-Jnr and Mohammad Umar are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-3-3.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Cricket Associations T20 Match 11 Probable Winners:

Central Punjab 2nd XI is expected to win this match.