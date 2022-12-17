Ces Molina, Cignal vow to keep on learning to get elusive PVL crown

MANILA, Philippines —After Cignal reached podium finishes this season, Ces Molina promises the HD Spikers won’t stop working until they achieve the elusive Premier Volleyball League championship.

Cignal ended the 2022 season without a title as it got swept by Petro Gazz in the best-of-three Finals series, absorbing a 17-25, 25-22, 12-25, 22-25 defeat in Game 2 last week.

The HD Spikers won back-to-back bronze medals in the Open Conference and Invitationals before placing as a runner-up in their first-ever Finals appearance in the PVL.

Molina said they build on their podium finishes to win a championship next year.

“Hindi naman dito natatapos dito yung lahat. We’re very proud talaga sa team kasi sa buong taon na to, tatlong podium finish pa rin nagawa namin. Di yan kayang gawin ng kahit sinong team na laging makapasok sa bronze, ngayon silver,” said Molina.

“I think step by step. Nakuha na namin yung bronze, ngayon silver, baka sa susunod, maka-gold na kami. Di kami titigil na mag-aral, maglaro at matuto pa.”

(It doesn’t end here. We’re very proud of our team because we made three podium finishes. Not every team can do that. I think we’ll do it step by step. We got bronze and silver. Maybe next time we’ll win the gold. We won’t stop playing and learning.)

Cignal coach Shaq Delos Santos praised his wards, especially American spiker Tai Bierria, who led them to their best finish in the PVL.

“I’m so proud of our team and of course our import Tai. She really pushed herself to help us reach where we are right now. We accepted [this silver medal] because it’s what we deserved. We worked hard for this,” said Delos Santos in Filipino.

Delos Santos said they haven’t talked about recruitment so far as the team is taking its well-deserved break and cherishing its fruitful year.

“Our campaign doesn’t end here. We still have a lot of tournaments to play in. We have to work harder and address our lapses,” he said. “For now we will enjoy our rest and just talk about the good things we had this year because those thoughts will help us in boosting our morale for next year.”

