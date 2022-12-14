CF aces strike gold, Galvez leads U14 bronze finish

Canlas Fencing (CF) bets came through in the 1st Malaysian Fencing Federation Minime International Tournament recently at Arena Tan Sri Hamzah center inside the Olympic Council Malaysia indoor complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sophie “Opao” Catantan and Antonio Manuel captured gold medals in their respective age brackets in individual foil, while Zoe Atilano bagged the gold in her age group in women’s sabre that highlighted the campaign of CF, which came here with a strong 55-man team in the 10-nation tournament.

Aside from their gold medals, Catantan, Manuel and Atilano also earned silver medals as CF finished third out of 26 different clubs from 10 countries with five golds, eight silvers and 18 bronze medals.

CF Team B, anchored by Willa Liana Galvez with Aliyah Diaz, Marian Castro and Skye del Villar, chipped in one of the 18 bronzes by reaching the podium in the Under-14 women’s team foil event.

Hong Kong Fencing School topped the medal tally with six gold medals, five silvers and two bronzes, while Valor Fencing Academy of host Malaysia came in second overall (6–0-2).

