Saturday, November 12, 2022
Sport

Chile friendlies heat up tryouts for 'WC' spots

Quinley Quezada (left), Katrina Gillou (21) and Sarina Bolden will spearhead the Philippines against Chile. AFF PHOTO

The latest pair of friendly matches of the national women’s football team will not only be another chance for the Philippines to hone its skills but will also provide opportunities for players to audition for spots in team for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“Obviously, the players are fighting for spots both in the starting lineup and the squad for the World Cup, so every time we get together is of vital importance,” coach Alen Stajcic said as the Filipinas face host Chile at 6 a.m. on Sunday (Manila time) in Vina del Mar.

Progress

Playing for the first time since being drawn in Group A with New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland, the national side faces another tough opposition in the Chilean squad that will use the two matches as preparation for the inter-confederation playoff slated February.

Chile needs a win over either Senegal or Haiti to qualify for women’s football’s biggest showpiece.

The Filipinas are a month removed from playing two friendlies against Costa Rica, but the Chile friendlies will again see themselves play an opposition with a different style of play.

And Stajcic sees this as another chance for the Philippines to gain some progress.

“It’s just another stepping stone building for the World Cup,” he said.

Sarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, Quinley Quezada and Olivia McDaniel headline the 23-player squad in Chile. INQ

