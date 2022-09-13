CK vs FJ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

CK vs FJ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A match between Cook Islands and Fiji.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Details:

The 10th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A will see Cook Islands facing off against Fiji on 14th September at Independence Park, Port Vila.

This game is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Preview:

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A will see its tenth match of this tournament between Cook Islands and Fiji.

Cook Islands will be taking on Fiji for the first time in the tenth match of this season of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A.

Cook Islands is currently placed at the third position on the points table of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A whereas Fiji is currently placed at the third-second spot on the points table.

Cook Islands played four matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A where they managed to win two matches while Fiji also played four matches in this tournament where they too, won two games.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 24°C on the matchday with 87% humidity and 9 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Independence Park is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners will have to bowl tight lengths to fetch any purchase.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 174 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 40 on this track.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Probable XIs:

Cook Islands: Ma’ara Ave©, Davis Teinaki, Aue Parima(wk), Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Benjamin Vakatini, Dan Simpson, William Kokaua, Tomakanute Ritawa, Tomasi Vanuarua

Fiji: Seru Tupou, Noa Acawei, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Peni Vuniwaqa, Josaia Baleicikoibia, Sekove Ravoka, Metuisela Beitaki(wk), Petero Cabebula, Jone Wesele©, Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Sosiceni Weleilakeba

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Maara Ave is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Cook Islands. He smashed 31 runs and grabbed 2 wickets in the last game against Fiji.

Cory Dickson is a crucial player from Cook Islands. He smashed 21 runs and hunted 2 wickets in the last match against Fiji.

Seru Marutu Tupou is an important all-rounder from the Fiji. He scored 4 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last game against Cook Islands.

Peni Vuniwaqa is a right-handed batsman from Fiji. He hammered 72 runs in the last match against Cook Islands.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Maara Ave, Peni Vuniwaqa

Vice-Captain – Seru Marutu Tupou, Cory Dickson

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for CK vs FJ Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Aue Parima

Batsmen – Peni Vuniwaqa (VC), Maara Ave (C), Hayden Dickson

All-rounders – Petero Cabebula, William Kokaua, Seru Marutu Tupou

Bowlers – Liam Denny, Jones Weselele Batinibulu, Cory Dickson, Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqava

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for CK vs FJ Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Aue Parima

Batsmen – Peni Vuniwaqa (C), Maara Ave, Hayden Dickson

All-rounders – Petero Cabebula, William Kokaua, Seru Marutu Tupou (VC)

Bowlers – Liam Denny, Jones Weselele Batinibulu, Cory Dickson, Tomakanute Ritawa

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Expert Advice:

Maara Ave will be a great captaincy choice for the mini grand leagues. Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqava and Tomakanute Ritawa are among the punt picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

CK vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 10 Probable Winners:

Cook Islands is expected to win this match.