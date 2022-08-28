Closing Ceremony of Thunderbolts Cup by Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kolkata fc wrapped up their “Thunderbolts Cup 2022” which was in association with Accolade Management Services in the esteemed presence of Mr. Vivek Gupta, MLA, Assembly Constituency Jorasakho, Mr. Madan Mitra, Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Mr. Sujit Bose, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fire and Emergency Services, Mr. Subhroto Bhattacharya, Indian former footballer along with Mr. Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Co-owner, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Mr. Sumedh Patodia, Team Director, Kolkata Thunderbolts and Board Members of the tournament today at Orchid Arena.

The Thunderbolts Cup is the biggest celebration of Volleyball organized in Kolkata. The tournament started on 23rd August and continued till today. There were altogether 48 puja committees with 480 volleyball players participating in this event. This tournament united players from remote corners and districts of West Bengal including Midnapore, Purulia, Siliguri, Asansol, and Durgapur. The 2 teams who played the grand finale of the tournament were Howrah Annapurna Bayan Samity and College Square. Kolkata Thunderbolts give a ball and net to every committee so that the game is played throughout the year in their neighborhoods. In addition to this, each committee got 15 jerseys, and all total Kolkata Thunderbolts distributed 500 championship-winning jerseys between the players and officials. The team is on a mission to develop the Volleyball ecosystem infrastructure along the entire eastern part of the country.

While addressing the media, Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Co-owner, Kolkata Thunderbolts said, “We are absolutely thrilled to organize the Thunderbolts Cup with the puja committees and the response was exaggerating. Everyone who participated in the tournament is a winner and we all need to learn from them how to convert limitations into opportunities but still as this is a game we have to choose a winner. The tournament not only helped in strengthening bonds of friendship but also generated interest in Volleyball among citizens and expatriates. It is expected that the Thunderbolts Cup turned into a ‘Friendship Cup’ and will become a permanent fixture in the City of Joy and will be organized at an even larger scale next year.”

About Kolkata Thunderbolts: The Kolkata Thunderbolts is the inaugural season champion volleyball franchise from RuPay Prime Volleyball League. The team’s owners are Pawan Kumar Patodia & Vineet Bhandari. The RuPay Prime Volleyball League features seven city-based franchises – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts competing in a single round-robin format Volleyball league with the first season held in Hyderabad in February 2022. The league was broadcasted on Sony TV Network and garnered a viewership of 133 million country-wide.