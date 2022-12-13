Confident Sofia Frank knew gold would ‘probably’ come after ‘first jump’

MANILA, Philippines—Overcoming her initial doubts, Sofia Frank needed only one jump in the short program to know she’d likely finish on top.

Frank’s thoughts came to fruition after she recently claimed the gold medal in the Asian Open Figure Skating Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“I didn’t think I was going to win after the long program but after the short program, after I did the first jump, I knew I was probably going to be in first,” Frank, who is in the Philippines for a short vacation, said in an interview with PTV Sports.

“I skated really well in my shorts and I was hoping I was going to be able to do a good, long program to hopefully keep that place and I did,” she added.

Frank took home gold after tallying a total of 143.97 points. She gained 50.19 in the short program and 93.78 in the free skating category.

Hong Kong’s Joanna So settled for the silver while Ting Tzu-Han won bronze for Chinese Taipei.

Another Filipino, Skye Chua, ended the competition in seventh place out of eight competitors.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next