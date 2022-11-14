Continuing to show World Cup worth, Filipinas draw with Chile

Hali Long believes the Philippine women’s football team took another important step in its preparation for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup following a satisfying performance that resulted in a 1-1 draw against Chile on Sunday (Manila time).

“It’s really great momentum playing South American teams [because we get] to know different aspects of football all over the world,” said Long, whose opening goal was almost enough for the Filipinas to snatch a win at Estadio Saulito in Vina del Mar until the Chileans equalized late.

It was a performance Long and the rest of coach Alen Stajcic’s squad are taking pride in, especially a month after a pair of friendlies against fellow World Cup qualifier Costa Rica.

Though ranked 15 places higher than the Philippines at No. 38, Chile is using the pair of friendlies—the second one slated Wednesday (Manila time) in Santiago—in order to prepare for the inter-confederation playoff in February.

“We really had good momentum coming out of Costa Rica,” Long said. “It was really a big challenge out here against Chile. The environment was great, the team was physical, [had] great possession of the ball.

“I think we really put a good foot forward coming out of the game,” she added. INQ

