Crack field vying in P10m Gold CuP

More than a year removed from its controversial last edition, the Philippine Racing Commission’s (Philracom) Presidential Gold Cup returns to the scene as still the richest, most prestigious race of the season set to be flagged off on Sunday at Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

Ten of the country’s finest gallopers, led by last year’s disqualified winner, Sky Shot, will be taking part in the P10 million classic set to be run over the back-breaking 2,000 meters.

Needing to return last year’s trophy after the governing agency reversed his win, Sky Shot will be ridden this time by JOL Siego and will, in all likelihood, be sent off as a longshot with the grizzled Boss Emong and Super Swerte also returning to take care of unfinished business.

Sky Shot, then under JB Hernandez, crossed the line first, but not after the Philracom declared a few days later that his win was because of a riding infraction committed by Boss Emong rider Ferdinand Raquel Jr. that resulted in his victory.

Long shot Nuclear Bomb was then declared the winner, with Super Swerte, whose owner Sandy Javier filed the protest, finishing second. Sky Shot was relegated as the third placer, with War Cannon and Boss Emong rounding out the top five.

The entire board of stewards was also suspended for 156 days by the Philracom for gross negligence.

The winner of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Silver Cup, Boss Emong, who will be steered by Jeffryl Zarate this time, could corner a huge chunk of the betting in this latest installment of his rivalry with Super Swerte. INQ

