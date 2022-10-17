Curtains fall on successful horseracing expo

The Philippine Racing Commission’s (Philracom) first-ever horseracing and breeding expo came to a close on Sunday, with Philracom chair Reli de Leon confident that the three-day activity at San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite, got its message across.

“We want to bring horseracing closer to the public once again and make it an integral part of the country’s sports tourism effort,” De Leon said after the three-day event that centered on the continued development of the sport here.

An agreement was also struck between the Philracom and the local equestrian federation which will have the government agency helping fund national athletes.

A highlight of the event was a public appearance of the great Jesus Guce, the rider who steered the legendary Fair And Square to the first Triple Crown sweep in the country.

Guce, who is now in a wheelchair after a riding accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, gave an inspirational speech to aspiring jockeys during the expo, where long-time fans of the sport posed for photos with him.

Philracom officials also gave pointers on how to buy quality racehorses from abroad, with the Philippines being a popular destination of chargers coming from all over the world.

“It was very successful,” De Leon said of the expo. “We are confident that we can see the gains from it in the years to come and we look forward to its next staging next year.” INQ

