CZR vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Dream11 ECC T10

CZR vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Dream11 ECC T10 match between Czech Republic and Portugal.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Details:

The 2nd match of the Dream11 ECC T10 will see Czech Republic facing off against Portugal on 12th September at the Cartama Oval.

This game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Preview:

The Dream11 ECC T10 will see its second match of this season between Czech Republic and Portugal.

Czech Republic will be battling against Portugal for the first time in the second match of this season of the Dream11 ECC T10. Both teams will play their opening match of this season against each other.

Czech Republic were unable to win a single game out of their recent five T10 matches while Portugal won three off their recent five T10 games.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C on the matchday with 48% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Pitch Report:

The Cartama Oval is a batting-friendly wicket, and is expected to boost the batters hugely in both the innings. There is a very little help on offer for the pacers early on, and the spinners will have to bowl in the right areas to get any help.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 100 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 80 on this ground.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Probable XIs:

Czech Republic: Divyendra Singh (wk), Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Kranthi Vnkataswamy, Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Abul Farhad, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed

Portugal: Parth Jounjat (wk), Rana Sarwar, Rao Imran, Miguel Stoman, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan-II, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Siraj Nippo, Junaid Khan

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Sahil Grover is a right-handed batsman from Czech Republic who will handle the top-order for them.

Sharan Ramakrishnan is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Czech Republic.

Francoise Stoman is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Portugal.

Conrad Greenshields is a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Portugal.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Francoise Stoman, Sahil Grover

Vice-Captain – Sharan Ramakrishnan, Conrad Greenshields

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for CZR vs POR Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Divyendra Singh

Batsmen – Rana Sarwar, Sahil Grover (VC), Sharan Ramakrishnan

All-rounders – Francoise Stoman (C), Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan

Bowlers – Fakhrul Hussain, Abul Farhad, Satyajit Sengupta, Madhukar Thapa

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for CZR vs POR Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Divyendra Singh

Batsmen – Rana Sarwar, Sahil Grover (C), Sharan Ramakrishnan (VC)

All-rounders – Francoise Stoman, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan

Bowlers – Fakhrul Hussain, Abul Farhad, Satyajit Sengupta, Junaid Khan-II

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Expert Advice:

Francoise Stoman will be a top multiplier choice for the small leagues. Junaid Khan-II and Madhukar Thapa are among the punt picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

CZR vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Probable Winners:

Czech Republic is expected to win this match.